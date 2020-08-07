Vincent M. Schneider, 84, Olpe, passed away at Flint Hills Care Center, Emporia, on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Vincent Mark Schneider was born December 24, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas, the son of Alban and Irene (Vohs) Schneider. Vincent married Loretta Beagley at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia on May 4, 1957.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta; sons, Daniel (Janet) Schneider and Darrell (Sherry) Schneider, of Olpe; daughters, Dianna (Steve) Zimmerman, Emporia, Darlene (Mike Goodeyon) Martin, Madison, Debra (Dale) Burenheide, Olpe, and Donna (Rick) Riessen, Joliet, Illinois; brothers, Leo (Arlene) Schneider, Denver, CO, Ed (Peggy) Schneider, Augusta, and Bob (Jane) Schneider, Madison; sisters, Sister Joan Schneider, Wichita, Jane Schrader, Wichita, Alice (Harry) Bechtel, Olpe, and Nancy (Jerome) Langley, Arkansas; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A grandson, Brent Schneider, died earlier.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, and the Knights of Columbus. He worked at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 30 years.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Olpe, Kansas. The service will be conducted by Father Daniel Coronado, Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
The memorial is with the Didde Catholic Campus Center. Gifts may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be left online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.