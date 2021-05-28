The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning in Lyon County affecting the cities of Emporia and Americus until Saturday morning.
As of 6:46 a.m. Friday, the Neosho River near Emporia had reached 20.7 feet, surpassing the flood state of 19.0 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet Friday afternoon and then fall below the flood stage later this evening.
Moderate flooding is already occurring and is forecast to continue.
When the river reaches 19.0 feet, minor flooding occurs along the river upstream to Dunlap and downstream to Neosho Rapids. At 19.5 feet, Prairie Street floods north of the bridge.
In Americus, the river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet sometime this evening, surpassing the flood stage of 26.0 feet. It is expected to fall back below the flood stage this evening as well.
Minor lowland flooding is forecast along the river between Americus and Emporia.
Barricades have been placed on Road 215 east of Americus Road (F5) & Road H due to high waters, according to the Lyon County Highway Department.
