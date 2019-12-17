Representatives from the Emporia State Federal Credit Union have been made aware of members receiving fraudulent calls.
Those who have received calls reported the callers appear to be asking them to verify debit or credit card transactions and then asking for personal information, including full debit and credit card numbers, CVV codes, expiration dates etc.
"We have confirmed that our card processors did not make these calls," read a written statement from the bank. "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone during this holiday season that because they might be using their cards more often, financial institutions and card processors may indeed reach out to them to verify transactions, but should never ask for any personal information or card numbers etc."
If anyone is contacted by anyone over the phone and is not sure who they are talking to, do not give out any personal information. Hang up and call your financial institution directly to inquire.
“The holidays are an especially busy time for shoppers, but they're also a busy time for those attempting to steal your information," ESFCU Card Services Supervisor Micaela Hinerman said. "We appreciate your continued vigilance in ensuring the safety and privacy of your personal information at all times.“
