Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Non-injury accident, 18th Ave. & Merchant St., 8:53 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 900 E. 12th Ave., 8:55 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 900 E. 12th Ave., 8:59 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 900 E. 12th Ave., 9:00 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 900 E. 12th Ave., 9:02 a.m.
Official misconduct, 500 Mechanic St., 9:20 a.m.
Official misconduct, 1000 State St., 11:08 a.m.
Communications offense, 1300 Merchant St., 1:20 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 Sylvan St., 3:10 p.m.
Traffic problem, 500 Dorset St., 3:22 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 800 Whildin St., 3:46 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 100 W. 9th Ave., 5:36 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, address and time redacted
Friday
Warrant - arrest, 100 W. 9th Ave., 7:34 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 300 Mechanic St., 7:29 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Littering, 600 Road 160, 5:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1900 E. Highway 50, 9:30 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Criminal damage, 400 State St., 10:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 4:03 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
