On Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, Gonzalo P. Peralta, 55, of Emporia, Kansas went to be with his father Jesus Christ after losing his battle with Covid 19.
Gonzalo was born January 10, 1965 in Tixtla, Mexico the son of Roberto and Enedina Peralta. He worked in processing at Tyson Meats in Emporia and in maintenance at Victory Fellowship Four Square Gospel Church in Emporia. Gonzalo was the beautiful part of all of us. A man truly transformed by Christ. He could light up a room with his infectious smile. Gonzalo knew no stranger. All his friends were his family. His church home was Victory Fellowship of Emporia where he had several brothers and sisters in Christ. Gonzalo played basketball and soccer in a men’s league in Emporia. He retired from soccer at 50 years old to travel with his youngest son’s traveling team from Kansas City.
On September 1, 2001 Gonzalo married Chrysanne Tatman in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: son, Roberto Peralta of Emporia; daughters, Lyrissa Alanis of Springdale, Arkansas, Alyssa Brooks of Emporia; siblings, Hermelinda Peralta Sanchez and Ernesto Astudillo Basilio of Tixtla, Mexico, Severo Peralta Sanchez and Evangelina Peralta of Winfield, Kansas, Aurea Peralta Peralta and Carlos Cardozo Castillo of Oaxaca, Mexico, Margarita Peralta Peralta of Toluca, Mexico, Maria Elena Peralta Peralta of Chilpancingo, Mexico, Alicia Peralta Peralta and Ramiro Simon Castillo of Oaxaca, Mexico, Florencio Peralta Peralta and Maria Graciela Fiz Garcia of Chilpancingo, Mexico, Ofelia Peralta Peralta and Luis Daniel Salas Dominguez of Oaxaca, Mexico, Jose Peralta Peralta and Ma. Del Carmen Guadalupe Garcia Beltran of Chilpancingo, Mexico; and grandchildren, Alize Alanis, Yahuitl Peralta, Enedina Hernandez, Isaiah Brooks-Williams and a grandson on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Adrian Peralta; and mother-in-law, Betty Tatman.
Cremation is planned. Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to his grandchildren and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.