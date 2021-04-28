Carl Wayne Renfro, 65, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home in Emporia on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Carl Wayne Renfro was born at Arkansas City, Kansas on April 23, 1956, the son of Calvin Coolidge and Marjorie Marie (Lyman) Renfro. He married Carol Anne Burnell at Emporia Kansas on November 1, 1980. She survives of the home. Also surviving is his son, Wayne Allen (Sheila) Renfro, Emporia, KS; daughter, Teffany Winfough, Emporia, KS; brothers, Lee R. (Shelly) Renfro, Reading, KS, William Calvin (Sherry) Renfro, Emporia, KS, Calvin C. Renfro, Emporia, KS, Robert Dean (Ethel) Renfro, Columbus, IN; sisters, Cindy (Robert) Kearns, Americus, KS, Marjorie Renfro, Osage City, KS, Eloise (Randy) Harris, Madison, KS, and Cheryl Ann Chalfant, California; grandchildren, Wayne Allen, Jr., Carl David, and Levi Renfro, Brandon, Devan, and Briana Perry; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Eugene Renfro; and a sister, Velva Valdez.
He was a retired glass glazier, having worked for Emporia Glass Company, Jansen Glass and Door Company and had owned and operated Coffey County Glass in Burlington.
Cremation is planned. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions to a fund to be determined later, may be sent through the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
