The Flint Hills Community Health Center announced changes to its Emporia clinic's operational hours beginning next week, Tuesday afternoon.
Beginning Monday, the Emporia Health Clinic will be open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday – Friday until further notice.
"Please call ahead if you have experienced fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, sore throat, or had known contact with person who has been confirmed with a positive COVID-19 test," the health center said in a written release. "Our government has called on each of us to help slow the spread of COVID-19. What each of us does today matters and will help protect the most vulnerable members of our community."
For more information, call 342-4864 or visit www.flinthillshealth.org.
