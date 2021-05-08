The Emporia Gazette received a visit from a very important guest this week when 9-year-old Marco Lozano of Arkansas City came to town.
Marco was recently featured in an article in the Cowley CourierTraveler, which caught the eye of Gazette Production Department’s Dan Ferrell. After talking with the rest of the crew, Ferrell reached out to CourierTraveler reporter John Shelman and made contact with the Lozano family.
Marco, along with older brother Marcel and parents Jorge and Rinny Lozano, made the trip to Emporia on Wednesday. He toured The Gazette building — including the basement! — learned how each edition is put together every day and even checked out the ins and outs of a newspaper vending machine. News and Online Editor Ryann Brooks even let him open one with the special key.
“I just love newspaper machines,” Marco said.
On Friday, Marco sent over the first edition of his publication, The Family Morning Post. It’s a safe bet this little guy has a big future when it comes to the news.
