The Lowry-Funston VFW Post 1980 is partnering with the Bourbon Cowboy to bring a series of outdoor summer events to the community.
Dubbed, “Summer Under the Stars,” the events will feature movies and live music for all ages.
The first event is scheduled for June 26 and will feature the classic John Wayne movie, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” with gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie at dusk.
A beer garden and hotdogs from Grab-N-Go Hotdogs will be available. All events will take place in the private parking lot south of Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12, 424 Merchant St.
“This has been a rough summer,” Post Commander and Event Co-organizer Mike White said. “So many events are canceled. We wanted to create a few opportunities where community could come together outdoors with plenty of space.”
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and plan to social distance.
“The parking lot is 12,000-square feet and we will be limiting the number of guests through an online ticketing site,” Susan Brinkman, event co-organizer, said. “The suggested donation is $5.”
Proceeds from the event will go to support VFW Post 1980.
“We have been looking for a way to help the community ease back in to some degree of normalcy,” Brian McCracken, Master of Emporia Lodge No. 12, said. “When approached by the ‘Summer Under the Stars’ organizers to allow use of our parking lot as a venue, it seemed like the perfect fit. It allows us to have exposure in the community and contribute to a worthwhile cause.”
Additional plans include live music with the popular country band, Hudson Drive, on July 17 and a second movie night July 25 with a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
“Event support from Williams Automotive, Flint Hills Beverage, and The Big Time Grain Company has helped tremendously.” Brinkman said. “We are still looking for a sponsor for the July movie.” Community businesses interested in helping with the summer series can reach Brinkman at brinkman.susan1@gmail.com
Tickets for all of the events can be purchased at bourboncowboy.simpletix.com
