Holiday cheer and tasty treats were in large supply during the Emporia Public Library's Kids' Holiday Breakfast Cruise Thru, Saturday morning.
The breakfast was an alternative event to the library's annual Breakfast with Santa, which had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's an experiment," said Library Director Robin Newell. "We couldn't have people in the library like we've had before, and we've seen a lot of other drive-thru successes, so we thought a drive-thru breakfast might work here."
Newell said with so many events being canceled or postponed this year — both at the library and in the community at large — it was important to the board of directors to keep the annual breakfast on the schedule somehow. After looking at a few different options and working with a group of participating sponsors, EPL was able to make the cruise thru breakfast a reality.
"Our Breakfast with Santa really is one of our touchpoints with the community and we really wanted to be able to say, 'Happy Holidays,' to everyone and let everyone know that we are thinking about them," she said. "We had some brainstorming sessions ... it's an experiment. We hope to back to the regular Breakfast with Santa next year."
Along with a breakfast of donuts and fruit, visitors were given activity bags. Newell said the activity — a Santa beard — is both crafty and educational.
"The kids can put little cotton balls on for Santa's beard every day so they can see how close they are to opening presents," she said with a laugh. "It's just something they can do at home and something they can do every day. Hopefully after they've had a book read to them."
And, speaking of books, beginning today, Dec. 7 at contact-free pickup, Newell said wrapped books will be available for kids courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
"We will have age-appropriate books already wrapped and ready to pick up until they last," she said. "So, come on by."
Newell said the breakfast would not have been possible without the support of Hostess, who provided a to-go breakfast of donuts and fruit for the event, along with the Friends of the Library and K-State Research and Extension for putting together activities for the kids this year.
The Emporia Public Library's contact-free pickup is available 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday. Just call the number on the sign upon your arrival and let them know the ages and how many books you need.
For more information on the library visit www.emporialibrary.org, call 620-340-6462 or follow the library on Facebook @EmporiaPublicLibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.