With the first freeze occurring in Emporia over the weekend, it's time to find a warm coat. The Salvation Army can help.
The agency is taking appointments this week for people who need coats for themselves or their families. Photo identification is required, showing a family name and Lyon County address.
The number in each household is required as well, but proof of income is not.
To book an appointment, call the Salvation Army at 620-342-3093. Coats will be distributed Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Beyond that, the Salvation Army seeks volunteers on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30 to organize its food pantry. Boxes potentially weighing 20 pounds will be moved, and some stepladder climbing could be required.
For more details, or to help at a different time, call the same phone number as above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.