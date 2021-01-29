The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County public health reported 25 new cases and 21 recoveries in Friday’s COVID update, additionally raising the county’s death total to 71 after three new fatalities were verified.
“We are saddened to announce that three Lyon County residents have passed away due to COVID-19,” read a post on the Lyon County Public Health Facebook page. “We offer our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones. This brings the total to 71 of our neighbors and community members who have succumbed to this disease, with six more deaths pending review.”
Currently, 121 cases are considered to be active within Lyon County with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 3,845 since the pandemic began last spring. KDHE also updated its virus numbers Friday, adding 2,168 new cases, 61 new deaths and 149 hospitalizations. The state has seen a total of 274,685 cases.
This week, Newman Regional Health administered 37 Pfizer doses, with the majority coming in the form of second doses. Next week, NRH is scheduled to give 400 Moderna second doses. Lyon County Public Health also joined forces in vaccinating the community this week, hosting a private clinic Friday afternoon.
“There are no available appointments for the public,” the health department said in a post to social media. “When we announce a new clinic, we will simultaneously release the link to schedule an appointment to the media, this Facebook page, and our website. Sign up will be first-come, first served. If you have any questions, please call Lyon County Public Health.”
Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance in scheduling their vaccination are encouraged to contact Lyon County Public Health’s COVID Hotline at 620-208-3741. For more information on local virus metrics, visit the Lyon County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard atwww.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.