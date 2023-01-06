A mid-March trial is set for a Lyon County man accused of robbing a man who eventually was shot.
Shedrick Williams Jr., 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary.
Prosecutors say Williams tried to steal a car and possibly a cell phone from Harold Stewart Jr. man in an Emporia park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Authorities say Stewart was shot some time later at the Eastgate Plaza Apartments and needed hospital treatment.
Emporia Police announced the arrest of Williams and Keno Hopkins days later, implying they were connected with the shooting. But assistant prosecutor Brian Henderson told The Gazette in December that no charges have been filed yet in the shooting.
Hopkins faced charges similar to Williams for the events at the park, but those counts were dropped and he was freed in mid-December.
District Judge W. Lee Fowler scheduled Williams's trial for Monday, March 20. Williams remains in the Lyon County Jail.
