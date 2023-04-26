Let’s play ball! Saturday, May 6 marks the opening day for the Emporia Vintage Base Ball Club’s 2023 season. The Emporia Nine will take on the Wichita Cowtown team at 1:00 p.m. The game will be played at the Richard Howe House located at 315 E. Logan.
“Vintage base ball is just one way to make history come alive,” says Lyon County History Center Executive Director Greg Jordan. “They play by 1860s rules with reproductions of 1860s equipment and uniforms. Watching a vintage base ball game is like taking a step back in time.” Participants will receive the rules of play in order to follow along.
Beginning at 11:00 a.m. until game time, the historic Richard Howe House and the Howe House Nature Trail will be open for tours and free hotdogs will be given away while supplies last. Elexa Dawson with Good Way Gardens, a new art and gardening organization in Emporia, will also be on hand to discuss the community partnership with the Richard Howe House.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn or camp chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the game. This event is free and open to the public. The Emporia Vintage Base Ball club is sponsored by the Lyon County History Center, John North Ford, and the Jack Atherton Memorial Fund.
The Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial Street and Richard Howe House, 315 E. Logan Avenue are owned and operated by the Lyon County Historical Society. Saving and sharing the history and culture of Lyon County, Kansas since 1937. For more information, visit explorelyoncounty.org and social media platforms on Facebook @explorelyoncounty, and Instagram @lyoncountyhistory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.