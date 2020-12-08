Many parents have told their children to “think before you speak.” It probably followed our having insulted a friend or relative when we really didn’t mean to. And “I didn’t mean to!” just doesn’t cut it.
Today, some folks believe that “freedom of speech” means anyone can say anything they please and expect others to listen and understand exactly what they meant. But what we thought we said is often not what the listener understood. We do not all have the same experiences and therefore the words we use do not all have exactly the same meanings.
Precise communication is the key skill of a teacher. A teacher who explains a concept in class may see in their puzzled eyes that some do not understand. But if that teacher merely repeats the explanation again, word for word—well, they are a lousy teacher. Good teachers look for examples in students’ lives that make a concept meaningful. That is often why the most effective teacher in a rural school is one who grew up on a farm. They choose words that hold meaning for students with similar experiences.
I learned this requirement of good communication the hard way. On the first day of my college introductory speech class, I was pulled and enrolled in varsity debate. They had an odd number in varsity debate (one was left without a debate partner). We returned from the first tournament with a low score. The professor gently coached me. Do not call the opponents “they.” Always address the substance of the question. Never attack the person. Never question the motives of the opposition. Use examples others clearly understand. –And so on. With each debate, I listened carefully. At the end of the semester, we took first place in the tournament.
That debate coach was Dr. Otis J. Aggertt. The lessons he taught us were about being respectful and compassionate human beings when we spoke. Most important, he helped us to understand that it was not enough to know what we meant when we spoke. What was most important was what the listener understood when they heard us. And if the listener did not understand what we meant, it was the speaker’s responsibility to re-word and speak again to be correctly understood.
Whether you are talking with a friend, teaching students, or are a government official addressing the public, it is the speaker’s responsibility to select words carefully so there is no misunderstanding.
Today we see a big contrast among national speakers. For pre-planned speeches, they should have considered how their audience will understand their words. That is why a well-written speech takes time and leaves all listeners with a clear message. When the speaker takes questions from the audience we will see a great speaker pause. Great communicators such as President Reagan and President Obama hesitated as they carefully selected the precise words to use so there would be no misunderstanding among listeners. They were not being “politically correct”—choosing “proper” words to appeal to political groups. They were being responsible. –Carefully selecting words that would be correctly understood. –Being accurate. –Avoiding ambiguity.
Today, good speakers such as Anthony Fauci speak carefully; and if he is misunderstood, he is careful to correct his message. Others who call for the public to “rise up” or “stand by” fail miserably.
Professor Aggertt had actually codified an Oath for Speakers. His students knew the principles well. But today, many speakers violate these tenants of honest communication:
“...I will remember at all times the inherent dignity of humans, for that is more important than any other concern;
And I will strive when speaking publicly to be adequately informed, for I have no right to disseminate ignorance;
To think straight, for I have no right to promote confusion;
To be fully honest both in letter and spirit, and to be socially responsible;
As I bear in mind the welfare of those who may be affected by my speaking.”
There is a freedom of speech, but there is no freedom from consequences. If a speaker disseminates ignorance, promotes confusion, is dishonest and disregards human dignity, we have the full freedom to walk away, and leave them alone babbling to themselves.
