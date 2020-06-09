Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Prowler, 10 S. Constitution St., 8:45 a.m.
Animal bite, Emporia, 9:00 a.m.
Parking problem, 2600 W. Highway 50, 11:34 a.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Traffic hazard, W. South Ave. and Merchant St., 5:22 p.m.
Violation of protective order, information redacted
Drug possession, 70 Sodens Road, 9:50 p.m.
Saturday
Warrant, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 3:00 a.m.
Violation of protective order, information redacted
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50, 2:38 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Violation of protective order, information redacted
Sunday
Traffic stop, E. Logan Ave. and Commercial St., 12:06 a.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Violation of protective order, information redacted
Prowler, E. 6th Ave. and Exchange St., 9:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 11:40 p.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Drug possession, 1400 Road P, 1:30 a.m.
Welfare check, information redacted
Non-injury accident, 1900 Meadowlark Ln., 11:09 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 1300 KTA, 4:04 a.m.
Medical - overdose, information redacted
Fire - unknown, Road 105 and Road X, Hartford, 10:52 a.m.
Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 11:24 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Possession of stolen property, 600 East St., 3:47 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1300 Merchant St., 6:21 p.m.
Saturday
Robbery - in progress, 1200 Commercial St., 12:14 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1400 Center St., 12:32 p.m.
Theft - late report, Emporia, 9:14 p.m.
Sunday
Injury accident, I-35 and Merchant St., 1:02 p.m.
Fraud, Emporia, 2:04 p.m.
Identity theft, 500 Mechanic St., 7:50 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
