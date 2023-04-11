An Emporia man is in custody following a Monday morning house fire started by a homemade incendiary device.
According to Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes, EPD and Emporia Fire Department responded to a multi-residence structure fire at 825 Congress St. around 4 a.m. Monday, April 10, which was extinguished before first responders arrived.
Through an investigation, EPD and EFD were able to conclude that a homemade incendiary device had gone through a window of the home and started the fire. Investigators later identified 32-year-old Donovan Williams of Emporia as a suspect.
"Williams was found in possession of an additional homemade incendiary device," Hayes said. "Monday afternoon, Emporia Police arrested Williams and he was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on preliminary charges of Aggravated Arson and Criminal Use of an Explosive. As the investigation continues, Emporia Police detectives anticipate proposing additional charges of Attempted Murder be formally brought against Williams."
Multiple people, including children, were inside during the fire, but no injuries have been reported. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Emergency Communications assisted with the investigation.
