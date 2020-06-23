Diblain Jacobo Felix Jun 23, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diblain Jacobo Felix, of Emporia, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 26. Mass will take place Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherines Catholic Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Charter Arrangement Emporia St. Catherines Catholic Church Mass × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Celebrating Seniors! A special dedication to graduates. READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Healthy Living Keeping yourself healthy for the endurance life. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSam's Southern Eatery open for businessOne person dead after rock quarry accident near Melvern FridayLife Time pledges commitment to diversity, inclusion after Dirty Kanza founder firedLife Time pledges commitment to diversity, inclusion after Dirty Kanza founder firedSeventh COVID-related death reported over the weekendSaving the SkateparkEmporia man identified after fatal rock quarry accident near Melvern FridayDollar General to open new Emporia location by end of summerPanda Express gearing up for July openingFlags stolen from American Legion Post No. 5 Images Videos CommentedTen recoveries, 8 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend (15)One arrested after high-speed chase through Emporia ends in Franklin County (15)Life Time pledges commitment to diversity, inclusion after Dirty Kanza founder fired (10)Lyon County to remain in modified phase 2 through June 8, extends disaster declaration (8)Emporia Presbyterian Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19 (7)Flags stolen from American Legion Post No. 5 (7)No transports after Monday morning wreck (7)Kelly puts reopening back in county hands (7)USD 251 discuss upcoming school year, paint bids (6)Moore says farewell to Dillons after 44 years (6) WAJK
