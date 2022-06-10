A reported vehicle fire north of Emporia was the result of an overheating engine, according to authorities.
The call came in just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, with dispatchers reporting a fire on N. Highway 99 and Road 200.
A Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy on site told The Gazette the vehicle did not catch fire, but did overheat. No injuries were reported.
