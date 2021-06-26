Special to the Leader-News
MATFIELD GREEN — An arts nonprofit in tiny Matfield Green in Chase County is throwing a summer-long party for friends near and far who were cooped up too long during the pandemic.
Every weekend in July and August, Matfield Green Works is hosting small workshops on a wide array of topics ranging from seed collecting to songwriting to sourdough to shamanic astrology. Presenters from near and far include Kansas City-based photographer Deanna Dikeman, who will give a lunch book talk on her acclaimed “Leaving and Waving” project, and local train aficionado Floyd Beck, who will preside over a happy hour trainspotting event.
Because the nonprofit’s gallery and welcome center, called The Bank, is out of commission as the group raises funds to renovate and expand it, workshops will be held at air-conditioned McBride Studio and inside the air-conditioned granary at Pioneer Bluffs. Both locations offer nature trails in a scenic tallgrass prairie setting with plenty of hiking opportunities to round out a day trip.
Each two-hour workshop costs $20 and includes a picnic box lunch by Keller Feed & Wine of Cottonwood Falls or cold happy hour beverages. Reservations are capped at 12 for lunches and 20 for happy hours so participants can make real connections with presenters and each other.
“We want to give people fun, authentic ways to experience our cool tiny town on the prairie,” says Teresa Kelly, chair Matfield Green Works. “After the pandemic, people need a break, and they need to immerse themselves in the beauty of a wild and expansive landscape. We have that here.”
The full list of presenters and workshops as well as registration information is at matfieldgreen.org.
