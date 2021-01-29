Lyon County League Tournament semifinal action was in full swing Friday evening at White Auditorium as four girls and boys squads battled for a spot in today’s championships.
Three-seeded Lebo edged two-seeded Burlingame by a score of 34-32 in the night’s first girls matchup, setting the Lady Wolves up for a 6 p.m. duel with undefeated Olpe in the finals. The Lady Eagles advanced over Madison, Friday, 67-21.
Lebo earned another victory in the first boys semifinal, taking down Madison by a score of 44-37. The Wolves will take on the winner of Friday’s semifinal matchup between Olpe and Burlingame, which had not tipped off by press time. Boy’s championship action is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Gazette will have full game stories from Saturday’s finals in Monday’s digital and Tuesday’s print editions.
