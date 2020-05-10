The Ice Shack is officially open for business.
The seasonal shaved ice business relocated from Swope Park to downtown Strong City and has been offering family favorite and new flavors to county residents and travelers. Being along the highway has increased business.
Business has been steady. Elisa Delong, daughter of the owners, has been working every day since opening day.
“It’s been pretty amazing to not see everyone and then come back [to this],” she said. Delong lives in Emporia and has loved returning to the community full of familiar and friendly faces.
She hopes the Ice Shack is a good place for people to commune, though they must still be conscience of social distancing guidelines and extra sanitation measures. Her favorite part about working is seeing little kids get big shaved ices and watching their excitement.
The Ice Shack is open 2 - 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Delong’s recommended single flavor: kiwi
Delong’s recommended flavor combination: Elf (lime and candy apple)
Follow @keepcoolattheshack to connect with the Ice Shack on Facebook.
