Yeah, it’s hot. We all know it. And when it’s this hot the last thing I want to do is heat up the kitchen.
Since my basil is doing extraordinarily well, and a few heirloom tomatoes are showing up at the market, I grabbed a mozzarella ball from the store and made a wonderful summer salad called caprese.
This dish dates back to Italy in the 1920s (according to most origin stories) and reflects the colors of the Italian flag: red, white and green. It turned up on the menu of the Grand Hotel Quisiana of the island of Capri.
Capri is in the Mediterranean, across the bay from Naples, near the “ankle” of the “boot”. It was after King Farouk of Egypt stayed at the hotel and asked for something refreshing, that Insalata Caprese made the big times.
It’s simple to make.
Mozzarella in a large ball to slice into rounds
Tomatoes that are perfectly ripe (not too mushy and not so firm that they are hard to cut) and a bright copper red in color
A small amount of juice from the tomatoes to keep the entire dish moist during serving
Fresh basil leaves
Layer, sprinkle with a little salt and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and you have a delicious snack, side dish or lunch.
There are variations, of course, drizzling balsamic vinegar, adding capers and crushed red pepper — chopping everything to make more of a tossed salad. It is impossible to go wrong with this dynamic combination of cheese, fruit and herb. Put it on a sandwich, use it to make a pizza: You will not be sorry.
My last visit to the Emporia Farmer’s Market yielded a beautiful Orange Wellington tomato and an equally-sized Yellow Boy. It is not hard to find mozzarella fresca — about the size of a tennis ball — and that’s the mozz you want. Soft, creamy, mild — it’s the perfect ingredient to join together a juicy tomato and fragrant basil leaf.
Fresh basil is often in the stores as an actual plant that you can keep alive in the house, or there are usually packaged fresh herbs in the produce section. Grab a beautiful heirloom tomato — I hope to harvest some Black Krims soon or get some Cherokee Purples at the market — and you will be on cool caprese time in a snap.
Let’s get cooking!
