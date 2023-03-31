Mark Dewayne Telfer, 89, passed away March 24, 2023 at his home in El Dorado, KS.
He was born October 27, 1933 in Emporia, KS. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1951 and served two years in the army in Korea. He graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in 1962 and taught high school mathematics at Hamilton, Washington, and Towanda, Kansas. After retirement he enjoyed reading and working on his cars. He and his first wife Imelda were divorced. Later he married Paula Wilkerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paula; a daughter, Linda Telfer and a son, Shawn Telfer.
Mark is survived by one sister, Deloris Windes (Dennis) of Richardson, TX; two brothers, Ronald Telfer (Eileen) of Newton, KS, and Jim Telfer (Janet) of Emporia, KS; and three grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at West Side Baptist Church, Emporia, KS at 2:00 pm on April 14, 2023. Interment will be in Reading cemetery, Reading, KS.
