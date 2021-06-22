Emporia State University graduate Emily Hawes was named the state of Vermont’s Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health by Gov. Phil Scott.
The announcement came June 9 and Hawes will begin in that role on July 4. She will replace former commissioner Sarah Squirrell, who is leaving the state with her family.
Hawes has worked for the Department of Mental Health. for seven years in a variety of positions.
She began as a care manager and liaison to the Department of Corrections and the Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse before becoming the care management director. In that role, she was responsible for statewide oversight for acute care beds for those under the care and custody of the Department of Mental Health.
She then moved up to become the Director of Operations, Planning and Development in 2017 and oversaw all grants and contracts as well as the Department of Mental Health’s continuing operations plan. For the past four years, she has been the CEO of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital, a 25-bed acute psychiatric hospital.
Hawes graduated from ESU with a bachelor of science in rehabilitation services and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling. She is licensed to practice as a licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselor in the state of Vermont.
“As we recover from the pandemic and all its impacts, the work of the Department of Mental Health is as important as ever,” Gov. Scott said in a written release. “Emily [Hawes] and Alison [Krompf, who was named Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health] are both talented and experienced leaders who will excel in these new roles. … [W]e are so fortunate to have employees in the department that are well qualified to step into leadership positions. The department will be in good hands with Emily …”
