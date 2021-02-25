Sixty-four Newman Regional Health employees were recently recognized for a combined 940-plus years of service.
The hospital recognizes staff members that have been with the organization for a milestone number of years every year. A celebration was held Feb. 18 recognizing employees with milestone work anniversaries ranging from five years to 45 years with the hospital.
“Our employees are celebrated after completing five years of service and every five years of service that they provide thereafter,” said Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health, in a written release. “It’s important that we stop and recognize employees who achieve these milestones. They are the ones who help shape our culture and guide those who look to them as formal and informal leaders throughout their career.
"To have the opportunity to tell each of them how proud I was of them for their dedication and personal sacrifice during this pandemic was truly one of the high points of my career. Newman Regional Health is what it is today because of these individuals.”
Director of Business Development McKenzie Cinelli said the celebration was a time for employees to get to know one another.
“Not only are we congratulating our employees during this time, but through this event, we are enabling our employees to become closer with one another,” she said. “They get an opportunity to converse with so many from outside their own departments. It’s neat to see a group like this supporting and congratulating one another. There’s no doubt that it increases employee morale and creates excitement among all other staff.”
The Newman Regional Health STAR (Standards, Awards, and Recognitions) Committee is responsible for the planning of this event. Cinelli said none of this would have been possible without that group and their commitment to the employees, organization, and work environment.
“They have a passion for making Newman Regional Health a workplace of choice, for both current and prospective employees,” Cinelli said.
