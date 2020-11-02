Time may be fleeting, but more than 60 community members will surely remember doing the "Time Warp" after turning out for an interactive showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Emporia Granada Theatre, Friday night.
More of a parody on the genre than a legitimate horror film, the movie follows the story of a young, naive couple after a flat tire forces them to seek assistance at the nearby castle lair of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a self-proclaimed "sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania" made famous by actor Tim Curry.
“The theatre has shown Rocky Horror a lot in the past, but it’s not something we do every year,” said Granada Executive Director Rebeca Herrera. “So, it was especially great to see everybody out here in their costumes, singing and just having a great time with friends with everything else going on this year. We had to be safer with masks and social distancing and all of that, but other than that, I think it felt like normal for everyone.”
Although the film was panned by critics on its initial release in 1975, it has earned an international cult following over the last few decades thanks to its original rock and roll numbers and inclusion of LGBT characters. Now considered one of the greatest and most important musical films of all time, the movie was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress in 2005.
The interactive element of the showing came into play during each song, with guests being encouraged to sing and dance along to their heart's content. Granada staff made things even more animated, providing a bag of props to be used at specific points during the film — with rice to throw during the wedding service; newspapers, flashlights and water guns for use during “Over at the Frankenstein Place”; and toilet paper to unroll as the character of Rocky is unveiled.
Drinks — which were served by a cast of characters from the film throughout the evening — were also used for making toasts during the movie’s dinner scene.
“There were just a lot of things to keep people engaged with before and after the movie,” Herrera said. “The Trox Art Gallery set up a booth, too, which was really great to have and then the best costume winner actually won a bottle of champagne ... I really just want to thank Nex-Tech Wireless which helped sponsor this, and thank everybody for their help in making a fun night for the community.”
Herrera encourages those looking for more holiday-themed fun to keep their eyes peeled for more Granada-hosted events as the calendar moves into November and December.
To keep track of the theatre’s latest offerings, visit www.emporiagranada.com or search for @emporiagranadatheatre on Facebook.
