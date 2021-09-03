The high school football season kicks off all across the state tonight and area schools are ready to begin their individual quests for state titles.
Emporia heads out on the road to take on Hayden in Topeka in what will be Keaton Tuttle’s first game as the Spartans’ permanent head coach. Hayden crushed Emporia 47-7 in last year’s season-opener, but the Wildcats were depleted by graduation last season and the Spartans should have a good opportunity to start this year off on the right foot.
Olpe begins its state title defense when it hosts Ellinwood. These two teams met in week one last year, with the Eagles in green blanking the Eagles in blue 61-0. Ellinwood went 0-9 in 2020 and scored just 14 points all year long. Olpe will look to extend its win streak to 14 as 2020 Kansas Coach of the Year Chris Schmidt begins his 15th season at the helm.
Hartford takes its show on the road to Shawnee as it takes on Maranatha Christian Academy. The Jaguars are hoping to build upon last year’s 6-4 campaign in 2020, led by quarterback Ali Smith and running back Shayden Sull. Hartford blasted Maranatha 64-14 in 2020 and looks to take it to the Eagles once again.
Madison was originally scheduled to start the year at Burlingame, but the Bearcats had to pull out due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the Bulldogs will head to Herington to take on a Railroader squad that went 3-5 last year. Madison -- which is coming off an 11-1 season in 2020 -- hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017 and has no plans to let that streak slip any time soon.
After posting its best season in school history last year, Chase County will open the 2021 season on the road at Moundridge. The Bulldogs won this matchup last season, shutting out the Wildcats 46-0. Chase County has starting quarterback Mitch Budke and running back Brock Griffin -- along with several other key pieces -- back this season, and they won’t be satisfied until they’ve won a state title.
Lebo needs to replace nine seniors who graduated off of last year’s team, but head coach Brian Hadley is confident that he has just the right guys. The Wolves head to Leroy to take on the Southern Coffey County Titans, which they trounced 62-8 in week one last season. The Titans went 0-7 last year while the Wolves went 11-1 en route to a deep playoff run.
Northern Heights was scheduled to take on Council Grove in week one, but that game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Wildcat locker room.
All games will kick at 7 p.m. Post-game coverage will be available on emporiagazette.com.
