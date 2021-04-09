James Jerry Bartlett, of Lebo, entered into rest Monday, April 5, 2021 at Holiday Resort in Emporia. He was 87.
Jerry was born March 16, 1934 in Stafford, Kansas to Pete and Reba May (Burling) Bartlett. Jerry earned a Bachelors of Science in Trade and Industrial Education in 1970, Masters of Science in 1971, and Education Specialist Degree in 1990 each at Pittsburg State University. He taught construction technology at Flint Hills Tech College for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and spent a lot of time at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was a former Mason and Shriner. He was a teacher’s contract negotiator for the Flint Hills teachers and a Road Maintainer and a Board Member in Arvonia. Jerry wore many hats and played many roles throughout his life.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Reba Bartlett; daughter, Brenda Lyn Bartlett; and brother, Larry Neal Bartlett. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Barlett of the home; daughters, Beckie Lee Turner of Price, UT, Brenda Sue (Jeff) Poole of Overland Park, KS, Becky Lorene Book of the home, and Tonetta (Frank) Walecki of Wildwood, MO; sons, James Pete (Cherie) Bartlett of Topeka, KS, Gary Robert Book of Kansas City, KS, and Michael John (Linda) Bartlett of Lebo, KS; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sister, Doris Jean Umbehr of TX.
Visitation will take place Monday, April 12, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Charter Funerals in Emporia, KS. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Dick Odum at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Lebo Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at Arvonia Cemetery in Arvonia, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Arvonia Historic Preservation Society in care of
Charter Funerals.
