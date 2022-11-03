The Emporia Arts Center's annual exhibit celebrating artwork created by veterans will open with a reception Friday evening in the Trusler Gallery.
Gallery and art store manager Sarah Bulinski said 18 veterans submitted 41 pieces of art for this year's exhibit.
"Any veteran can submit up to three pieces of art, and doesn't have to be all the same thing and there's no limitation on size," she said. "The only stipulation we really have is, just like any other artist, it has to be gallery ready."
Bulinski said the mission behind the exhibition is to celebrate veterans and active-duty military for more than just their service.
"We are so thankful for what they did and we want to celebrate these other parts of them as well," she said. "We want to show off their art and talent to the community."
Bulinski said a lot of 2-D art was submitted this year. Expect to see paintings, ceramic sculpture, drawings, photography and metalwork. The artists have been invited to Friday's reception and Bulinski said it's a good time to talk with them about their artwork.
The reception is set for 4 - 6 p.m., with time for awards to be given out. Prizes are given to the top three works of art, along with a people's choice award. Bulinski hopes the community comes out to vote for their favorite artist. Voting takes place right up until the ceremony.
"Cash prizes are provided by ESB Financial and refreshments are provided by Visit Emporia," she said.
The Trusler Gallery is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
