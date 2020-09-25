Ruth Leota Houghton, formerly of Emporia, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City, Kansas. She was 95.
Ruth was born in December of 1924, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Rev. Michael and Josephine Johnson Luthro. She married Jack E. Houghton on February 24, 1946, in Crookston, Minnesota. He died in June of 2005 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: sons, Jerome E. (Leslie) Houghton of Winfield, Kansas, and Michael R. (Rosemary) Houghton of Green Valley, Arizona; daughters, Penelope K. (Jason) Pingree of Boston, Massachusetts, Leanne S. (Wally) Renfro of Olathe, Kansas, and Sonja H. (Scott) Dugan of San Diego, California; sister, Esther Mae Raugewitz of Wellsville, Kansas; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, one grandson, and husband.
Ruth worked in the accounting department at Didde-Glaser for 13 years before retiring in 1979. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
A private graveside service was held on September 24, 2020, at the Patio Garden, Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Messiah Lutheran Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801. Condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.