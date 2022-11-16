The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance that tackles "unlawful camping" on public property Wednesday morning, but one commissioner thinks the measure will unfairly target the city's homeless population.
Ordinance No. 22-49 sees action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a permit. City attorney Christina Montgomery said the ordinance pertains to any publicly owned streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, parks, and easements, as well as "any property owned or managed by the city or other governmental agency."
Montgomery said temporary camping permits would be issued through the city manager's office for an as yet undetermined fee. Violations would be referred to the Emporia Police Department as a misdemeanor punishable with a fine and possibly jail time.
Montgomery said the maximum fine would be up to $500, but the city commission could decide to set a lower maximum fine.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman criticized the "sanitized language" of the ordinance, which she said targets the "unhoused population."
"We're not talking about people coming to camp," Brinkman said. "We're talking about the unhoused population in the community and criminalizing them with a misdemeanor and a fine."
She asked why the ordinance was being rushed when it took the commission 12 months to discuss and pass an ordinance allowing chickens within residential city limits.
"We've had less than one week to consider the care of fellow humans who are unhoused," she said.
Police Chief Ed Owens said this is an issue the police department has been dealing with for months. He said of the 13 known homeless individuals in Emporia, 11 of them were locals.
"Most of them have families," he said. "We've found out it's a lifestyle, at least for the people that we have in our community."
Owens said the police department is limited on what they can do to help homeless individuals. There is no emergency shelter in Emporia, and the shelters that do all have specific criteria that must be met before aid is given.
"We don't have a women's shelter and that is pretty sad," Owens added.
Brinkman said she believed the Emporia City Commission should make it a priority to open a municipal emergency shelter. She said there are a number of programs that Emporia could model such a shelter after.
"Our unhoused population continues to go up," she said. "I don't see any indicators on the horizon that tells me it will go back down, so it would make sense for us as a municpality to have some safe provision in place for our unhoused population."
Brinkman said she wanted the commission to get started on such an initiative immediately.
"The next work study session that we engage in, I would love to see an emergency shelter plan on the books," she said.
Brinkman said she felt the ordinance would criminalize the homeless. Owens said that was not the intent.
"We would not use this to criminalize people," he said. "They are offered many, many chances and options. They are human beings, too. They have the right to make choices. Life is about choices, but sometimes we need this to make our job a little more efficient and effective."
The ordinance won't go into effect until after it is published in The Emporia Gazette. Once it is in effect, the ordinance will sunset in six months on May 7, 2023. Commissioners will revisit the policy in May.
