The Lyon County Commission will take up a tabled motion in regard to a web-based permitting program for planning, zoning and floodplain purposes during its Thursday session.
The motion was tabled last week after legal counsels Mike Halleran and Marc Goodman reported that they had not seen the updated contract with Schneider Geospatial, the company offering the program.
County zoning director Sam Seeley said last week that the new portal would create a “one-stop-shop for permitting.”
“People can even pay for their permits online,” he said. “Somebody could use a credit card to pay online and never have to set foot in an office.”
Seeley said the system would “piggyback” off of the current Beacon page and expand on the current information.
“There’s no mix-up of which piece of land this is going on, who owns it, different things like that,” he said of the permitting process.
He said the initial setup was $30,120 with a prorated hosting cost of $3,400. After that, hosting was $5,100 a year for three years.
County engineer Chip Woods will discuss bids received Tuesday for the deck replacement on the bridge on Road Z near the APAC quarry and ask the commission to approve the low bid presented by BG Consultants.
Woods will also discuss and ask for direction regarding the possibility of reverting to gravel the old horseshoe of the former K-99 Highway north of the Neosho River bridge and west of the current K-99.
The commission will also consider the findings of the fence viewing o Road P5 and Road 70.
The session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday with public comment to be held at 9:45 a.m.
