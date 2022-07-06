Emporia Police are investigating two new rape complaints from the holiday weekend, making three in less than a week.
Police reports released Wednesday indicate one rape may have happened between 11 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The other was reported Monday afternoon, but may have occurred several days earlier.
An earlier rape was reported to police last Wednesday. No arrests have been announced in any of the cases.
Capt. Ray Mattas checked records Wednesday and found Emporia Police have received 17 rape complaints since mid-July 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.