Linda M. Nuessen, 77, of Emporia died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home.
Linda M. Rogers, the daughter of John Patrick and Mary Andrews Rogers was born on April 30, 1942 in Braintree, England. She married Leslie Nuessen on July 11, 1964 in Braintree, England. They later divorced. Leslie preceded her in death on December 21, 2010.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Julie S. Wilson of Emporia; and her son, Marc J. Nuessen of Wichita; two sisters, Molly Atkin of Bristol, England and Celia Topple of Shropshire, England; six grandchildren, Summer Wong, Allex Wilson, Jorah Wilson, Michael Wilson, Andrew Nuessen and Zachary Nuessen, and two great-grandchildren, Meadow Wong and Daisy Wong.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew J. Nuessen; and her brother, Andrew.
Linda worked for the S.R.S. (DCF) Office in Emporia, and had attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe.
Her memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olpe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.