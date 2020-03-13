Two popular, upcoming events have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which is currently being felt throughout the country and worldwide.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to deal with the pandemic on Friday afternoon.
About the same time he was making that announcement, the 2020 Glass Blown Open was canceled and the Emporia St. Patrick's Day celebration was postponed.
The first of those events — Saturday's St. Patrick's Day festivities — has been moved to April 18. That includes the Leprechaun Dash, the Luck of the Irish Ace Challenge and the St. Patrick's Day Parade. The St. Baldrick's Day fundraiser had already been postponed Thursday evening.
The Downtown Emporia Bars Association was also tentatively postponed until April 18.
The Emporia St. Patrick's Day Committee loves this community so much," read a statement on the group's Facebook page. "It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the postponement of all of the scheduled events for March 14, 2020. Given the current situation and under the guidance and recommendations of local city and health leaders that we have made this decision.
"We appreciate all of the support and love that this community shows every year and we know that this is not what we had hoped for. We will get out additional information later today about ways that you can continue to support our efforts. We are tentatively rescheduling events for April 18, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation in the coming weeks and keep you informed."
The Professional Disc Golf Association announced Friday that it was canceling all tour events scheduled for April.
That includes this year’s Glass Blown Open — the largest disc golf tournament in the world — which brings more than 2,000 people to Emporia annually.
Tournament host Dynamic Discs made the announcement on its Facebook page late Friday afternoon:
“We are heartbroken that the Glass Blown Open has to be canceled,“ read the post. “The GBO is one of our favorite events, and we take pride in preparing Emporia for the 2000+ competitors and fans that make the trip every year. We will miss seeing all of you, but we hope that everyone will take precautions to stay as safe as possible during this time. We will have more official, tournament specific information to share soon.”
