The National Weather Service is tracking a strong thunderstorm near Emporia Sunday evening.
Around 7:48 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Emporia, moving east at 10 miles per hour. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include Emporia and areas of Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 138, and the Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 124 and 135.
The warning is set to expire at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.