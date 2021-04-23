Due to the lower demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in the area recently, Lyon County Public Health did not hold a mass vaccination clinic this week.
Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Department Administrator, told the Lyon County Commission on Thursday that all of the vaccine providers in the county are reporting fewer vaccine doses being given out.
“We have about 1,500 doses of Moderna just sitting in our refrigerator. The demand we’re experiencing is low,” she said. “We had a vaccine partner meeting yesterday and they’re reporting the same thing. Their numbers are low at their vaccination clinics. The demand is just not there.”
The Associated Press reported that three-fourths of the counties in Kansas have turned down new shipments of the vaccine at least once in the past month as a result of a drop in vaccine interest.
Hively said that LCPH is having internal discussions about what constitutes “acceptable waste”, as last week’s mass vaccination clinic was the first time that LCPH still had vaccine left over afterward.
At this time, Hively said, approximately 37% of the Lyon County population age 18 and older has been at least partially vaccinated.
“We do need another 10-20% [to get vaccinated]. It won’t get us to herd immunity, but it will help us slow that transmission down,” she said. “We still have a lot of work to do as far as getting vaccine out.”
Positively, Hively reported that the state would be allotting Lyon County a small amount of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine that can be given to 16- and 17-year olds.
“We had about a 40-50% uptick from our parents in the survey that said they want their children vaccinated, so that’s exciting,” she said.
On Friday, Lyon County Public Health reported five new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total this week to 12 as compared to seven last week. The reporting period ends every Sunday.
The total number of active cases in the county sits at 13 as six people have recovered since Wednesday.
In all, the county has seen 4,220 total cases of COVID-19, with 4,123 recoveries and 84 deaths.
