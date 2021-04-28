The Emporia High softball team lost a pair of home games to a stout Wamego squad by scores of 12-3 and 13-4 Monday evening.
The Red Raiders came into the doubleheader with just two losses on the year, both of which came against Clay Center, which is undefeated.
Spartan head coach Aaron Hammond said that his team failed to show the kind of energy it needed to against a team as experienced as Wamego.
“Honestly, I thought we were a little flat,” he said. “All credit to Wamego. They came out, they’re a solid ball team. I think they’ve got somewhere between five and seven seniors. … There toward the end of the second game, we did start to scrap some a little bit and show a little life, but it wasn’t real great.”
Wamego pitchers put pressure on Spartan hitters and the Red Raiders played stringent defense to limit Emporia’s baserunners. Contrarily, the Spartans struggled in the field, making small mistakes or brief hesitations that paid huge dividends.
Hammond said that this is a result of his team’s youth and lack of experience with a wide variety of different scenarios.
“So many times, we’re running into issues where these younger girls have not seen certain situations and you really just have to deal with those and coach them on the fly,” he said. “It’s not always something that you can do in practice. … Last year’s season, I’ll say it here over and over again, it just hurts not having last year.”
He praised pitchers Gracie Gilpin and Rylea Harris, acknowledging that it can be hard mentally to stay in the game when the defense struggles behind them.
“They worked really hard,” he said. “It can be difficult on pitchers when we have such a young group that maybe we get a groundball or a flyball here that seems like a can of corn and doesn’t turn out that way. I do give a lot of credit to our two pitchers who really work really hard for us.”
Wamego 12, Emporia 3 (Game 1)
Four Red Raiders had two-hit games while Wamego starting pitcher Haley Asbury struck out 15 Spartans in game one.
Wamego raced out to an early 6-0 lead with three runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third. The Spartans slowly chipped away at that lead, pulling within 6-3 with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
After that, Wamego’s pitching and fielding shut down the Spartans while its bats put up two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Gracie Gilpin pitched the entire game for Emporia, giving up 12 runs (six earned) on 11 hits. She struck out three and walked two.
Addison Kirmer went 2-for-4 from the plate. Kaylee Thomas and Shaylee Ginter each had a hit and an RBI.
Wamego -- 3; 2; 1; 0; 0; 2; 4; -- 12; 11; 2
Emporia -- 0; 0; 1; 1; 1; 0; 0; -- 3; 4; 7
Wamego 13, Emporia 4 (Game 2)
After four innings in game two, it appeared as if the Spartans had recovered from their game one slump, but a devastating top of the fifth sunk their hopes at a split doubleheader.
Emporia fell behind 4-0 by the end of the third frame, leaving runners in scoring position in the second and the third.
In the top of the fourth, Wamego was threatening again, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. However, the Spartans used an inning-ending double play to turn away the Red Raiders.
They carried that momentum into the bottom of the inning. Kirmer led off with a single and moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gracie Gilpin. When KyElle Mercer singled, Kirmer was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning, and for all intents and purposes, it appeared that the Spartans were on the verge of spoiling another opportunity.
But then Kaylee Reimer reached on an error and Rylea Harris singled to drive home Mercer and put the Spartans on the board. Elleana Bennett singled to load the bases and Reimer scored on a wild pitch before Shaylee Ginter’s single plated Bennett and Harris.
All of a sudden, the game was tied at four. The inning ended with the go-ahead run in scoring position.
But things fell apart in the top of the fifth, as Wamego exploded for eight runs to take a 12-4 lead, which it would extend to 13-4 in the seventh.
Rylea Harris tossed a complete game for Emporia, allowing 13 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits while striking out nine and walking eight.
Ginter was the top Spartan batter, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Thomas, Kirmer, Gilpin, Mercer, Harris and Bennett each had one hit.
Wamego -- 1; 1; 2; 0; 8; 0; 1; -- 13; 10; 1
Emporia -- 0; 0; 0; 4; 0; 0; 0; -- 4; 9; 3
The Spartans fell to 6-8 with the losses to Wamego. They were swept at Seaman on Tuesday 13-3 and 4-3 and have now lost eight in a row after starting the year 6-2.
They will return home to take on Washburn Rural at 4 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.