Emporia High School will present Fiddler on the Roof this weekend.
The production has more than 100 students involved and promises to be an exciting production. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and both 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the EHS Auditorium. Adult tickets are $6 and student tickets are $3. Emporia High School students and staff are free with school ID.
The cast is led by sophomore, Orion Turner, as Tevye. The Fiddler is played by a sophomore orchestra student, Elizabeth Miller. Playing Tevye's wife, Golde, is fall Homecoming Queen Angie Morales Garcia. Tevye's daughters are played by a mixture of new and returning talent to the EHS stage. The cast is rounded out with a talented group of supporting and ensemble roles.
The orchestra is led by Riley Day and includes a 20-plus piece ensemble. Vocal Music Direction by Sarah Bays, with staging and technical direction by Kacie Hastings.
Students have collaborated to build the set, develop costumes, design lights, run sound, create props and publicize the event.
