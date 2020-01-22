Sandwiched in between a pair of very tedious tournaments, the Emporia High wrestlers were wary of their home dual Tuesday evening with Basehor-Linwood.
Even so, the Spartans largely took care of business, with the girls winning a 54-9 dual over the Bobcats. The E-High boys earned five wins by fall in a 48-28 victory on the night.
“They wrestled fantastic,” EHS Head Coach Brook Medrano said. “Our shape looked good, our intensity was good, they definitely were pushing the pace and (being) more the aggressors and that’s what I want.”
Both squads started their night in strong fashion with a win-by-fall.
The EHS girls got pins from Azia Obregon at 101, Kiana Flores-Delgado at 170 and a 14-second burst from Trinity Ervin that culminated in a win at 191.
“Trinity looked fantastic, (using) a little snatch-single right to the girls’ back,” Medrano said. “She came off the mat and I was like ‘you know what? You looked like a real wrestler right there, that was really good.’”
The Spartans also six victories at open slots, while suffering apair of losses, one by pin and Gloria Peroza fell by in a 6-4 decision at 143 pounds.
The boys got a win by fall from Joshue Palomares at 106 and another from David Tucker at 120 pounds. Lukas Hainline fell victim to a pin at 113 and David Schaefer dropped a 14-0 major decision at 126.
Aiden Jackson and Alex Redick also suffered defeats in the middle weights, but freshman Jesse Ultreras, filling in for senior TeShawn Ervin, righted the ship, getting a pin with 47 seconds remaining in the first period of his match.
“It’s a great experience for a young guy like that,” Medrano said of Ultreras. “I knew he’d be game for it. He’s a good kid and he was hungry. Put up ... six (points) for us and I’m proud of him.”
The Spartans got two more victories at open slots, before Bobby Trujillo earned a win by fall just 20 seconds into the second period at 182. Darin Neal was pinned at 195, but senior Whitney Hall answered with win by fall with seconds to spare in the opening period of his bout.
“It feels amazing ... just being able to work on my moves, get them completed and (use the) right technique,” he said.
The night ended with a tight battle between Johnny Castanon and Zane Kincaid at 285, with the Bobcats’ heavyweight getting an escape early in the third period to steal a 3-2 victory.
“You win some, you lose some but all I care about’s the effort and the effort was there so we can definitely build from that,” Medrano said.
Across the board, even while resting a couple of veterans, the Spartans continued to display a toughness that was said to be part of a continued growth.
“Our lower weights, they compete their best, their conditioning is getting so much better and their technique is almost flawless,” Hall said.
Emporia High will host a dual tournament on Saturday, set to start at 9 a.m., which will bring several of the top-tiered teams in the state to the Spartans’ gymnasium.
“This weekend here at home is going to be tough one, so I want us as healthy as possible and the right lineup in,” Medrano said.
Tournament of Champions
Tuesday night was the follow-up to the Spartans’ 13th-place team finish at Newton’s Tournament of Champions over the weekend.
That competition saw Xerarch Tungjaroenkul win first at 132 pounds, going 5-0 including a 3-2 victory over Cayden Hughbanks, from Maize, who entered as the second-ranked wrestler in Class 5A.
Hall went 3-2 at 220 pounds, going 3-2 through the championship round.
Palomares, Tucker, Jackson and Redick were each 0-2 on the day, while Hainline was 3-2 at 113 pounds. Schaefer also went 3-2 at 126 and Tanner Tibbetts went 2-2 at 160. Ethan Garate also won a pair of matches, while Trujillo and Neal each won one. Castanon went 2-2 at 285 pounds.
The EHS girls finished third out of 19 teams on Saturday at the Ladycat Classic at Basehor-Linwood.
