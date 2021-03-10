Local veterans can expect to have a new resource for accessing medical care in their own community sometime this summer thanks to a new telehealth initiative from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion.
During a joint U.S. House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing last Thursday, American Legion National Commander James “Bill” Oxford announced that American Legion Post 5 in Emporia would be the host of a new site for the Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) project.
This, Oxford said, was in response to the recent decommissioning of Emporia’s VA outreach clinic last summer.
Ron Whitney, Post 5 Commander, said that the telehealth pod will provide services to local veterans who would otherwise have to travel to Topeka or Wichita to see their providers, which, for some, is simply not feasible.
“Instead of driving to Topeka, they can come into the Legion, talk to their doctor and discuss things,” Whitney said. “... There’s a lot that can be done through tele[health]. They can’t do everything, obviously, but anyway, it’s a giant step for providing some additional services for the veterans who can’t or are unable to make it to Topeka on a regular basis.”
Whitney explained that the pod would likely be an 8-by-14-foot enclosed booth inside of the Post 5 building in which veterans can go to have scheduled appointments with their providers via televideo.
“They do have to make an appointment to come in,” Whitney said. “They will have a certain time period that they can come in. They will go into a booth that has a computer set up and a screen for privacy, and they would come in and do their thing through the [computer].”
Whitney expects that the pod would be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, which would be an improvement upon the VA outreach clinic, which was only open two days a week.
He clarified that use of the pod would be by appointment only and that walk-ins would likely not be allowed.
In addition to helping remove barriers for veterans to see their primary care physicians, the ATLAS initiative also aims at providing access points for addressing mental health and suicide prevention.
There are currently eight ATLAS pods nationwide inside of select Walmart, American Legion and VFW locations. The Emporia location is the first to be announced in Kansas and one of a handful of ATLAS pods that are in the process of being implemented across the country. Currently, there is no specific timetable for the Emporia pod’s opening, but the expectation is that it will be open by this summer.
“As an American Legion, we would love to have that and it looks like we’re going to get it,” Whitney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.