Lyon County commissioners signed a resolution to post new weight limits on several area bridges during a brief action session Thursday morning.
County Engineer Chip Woods said four county bridges were recently evaluated using updated Kansas Department of Transportation formulas, raising the limit on three and lowering the limit for the remaining structure. The changes — which are set to be formally published in the coming days — are largely procedural and should not do anything to change the typical flow of traffic in each area, Woods said.
“[KDOT] decided that all bridges need to be rated as if the heaviest emergency vehicle manufactured is using them,” he said. “It would be like a huge ladder, pumper-type fire truck that a municipality may not have, but they have to rate for them … the new weights just have to be posted. So, it’s just something new we have to comply with.”
In the only other action item on Thursday’s agenda, commissioners approved the purchase of electrical switchgear cleaning services from Schuman Electric. The project will include work at the Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center, the courthouse annex and the Lyon County Courthouse itself and will total just over $22,000.
Commissioners are set to meet again for a regularly-scheduled action session beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15.
