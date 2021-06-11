Donley Kemp Rees died in his home at the age of 66 in Emporia, Kansas on June 7, 2021. He was born on February 4, 1955 in Dodge City, Kansas and was the son of Richard C. Rees and Frances R. Rees of Castle Rock, Colorado.
Don attended school in Dodge City, Kansas, Castle Rock, Colorado. He attended and graduated from Colorado State University on a football scholarship. He received his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas in 1980.
Upon graduation, he practiced law in Craig and Gunnison Colorado. He served his country in the Judge Advocate General Corps as a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy. He returned to Kansas to raise cattle on his grandparent’s ranch as well as working for Kansas Department of Transportation until he retired in 2020. Don served as sexton for the Greenwood Cemetery and treasurer for the Coffey County water board. He enjoyed his livestock and woodworking.
Don married Sandra J. McCabe on December 8, 1993 in Lake City, Colorado.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandra; brothers, Conwy Rees (Mary) of Houston, Texas, Ronald Rees (Kathy) of Greeley, Colorado and Jon Rees (Vicky) La Crescenta, California; nephews, Nic Rees, Phil Rees, Ben Rees, Will Rees, Colby Rees and Nathan Willhite.
Preceded in death are Don’s parents, Richard C. Rees and Frances R. Rees; and nephew, Jeffrey R. Rees.
Cremation is planned with services to be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to your local PBS in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
