Emporia Main Street, along with several local businesses, have become the new homes for a collection of Fairy Doors. The community is invited to come downtown starting this week and look high and low (well mostly low) around local businesses for some new and colorful installations.
Emporia Main Street launched this concept to provide the community and visitors, a fun free activity to do while visiting downtown and surrounding businesses.
“We had such a great response to our interactive murals, and we wanted to produce another initiative that would draw people downtown,” explains Jessica Buchholz, Community Development Coordinator for Emporia Main Street. “The Urban Fairy Door project is designed to generate more foot traffic for our local businesses. We know if we can get more people in front of a business they are more likely to patronize that business and spend their dollars locally.”
If you want a little help in finding the doors, a list of participating locations can be found at emporiamainstreet.com. Each door is unique to the fairy that resides there. We also have it on good authority that the Tooth Fairy will soon be calling Commercial Street home and installing.
The businesses that participated in the pilot launch of the Urban Fairy Doors were members of the Emporia Main Street Design and Promotions Committee and doors were created in the Emporia Main Fabrication Lab. Any Emporia Main Street member business is welcome to join in the project and should contact Emporia Main Steet for more information.
Community members are encouraged to continually keep their eyes open while downtown for the appearance of new doors or additional features of existing ones.
For more information on the project or to learn more about getting a door, please contact Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430 or send an inquiry to community@emporiamainstreet.com
