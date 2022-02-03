Have you ever wanted to be storm chaser? Now's your chance.
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Wichita and the Chase County Emergency Management will present "Storm Fury on the Plains" at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Community Building in Cottonwood Falls.
The information will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season.
"Our staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety," the NWS said in a release.
This weather spotter training is free and open to the public.
