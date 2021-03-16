St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, that celebration of all things Irish.
Shamrocks and green T-shirts show up in stores. Everybody seems to know the story about the snakes. But the early account of the saint’s life shows him to be British, not Irish (www.confessio.ie). The shamrocks and snakes came along after that.
For church naming, we tend to think of Patrick as a Catholic saint. However, Patrick has Presbyterian churches in Scotland and Anglican churches in northern England and Wales.
One of these churches is found on the island of Anglesey in northern Wales. Its name, Llanbadrig, is simply “church of Patrick” in Welsh. Located on the coast of the Irish Sea, this medieval church is walking distance from the village of Cemaes.
An old niche in the church would have held a statue of Patrick before the Reformation. A carved stone is still beneath it and it shows a writhing snake. The more modern blue tile around it appears to have a patterning of shamrocks.
Patrick’s color is not always green. There are also Patrick blues.
In 1723, the son of Rev. Henry Rowlands published his father’s research on Anglesey’s past. It records a local belief that St. Patrick himself founded Llanbadrig. A few years later, the local squire, William Bulkeley, noted a related custom in his diary.
On March 17, or the Sunday before or after, the people of Llanbadrig played a football game against the neighboring parish. The playing field was the open countryside of the two communities. The intent was to get the ball as far as possible into the opposite parish. Llanbadrig usually won, but in 1742/43, the parish suffered a humiliating defeat.
The “other guys” got the ball clear to Llanbadrig’s churchyard. Adding insult to injury, they then kicked the ball into the nearby cove named for Patrick. By the way, we can’t assume that all the players were male. Elsewhere in Wales, women played in such parish matches.
A memorial stone in Emporia’s Greenwood Cemetery commemorates another Rowlands from Anglesey. I wonder if he ever saw Llanbadrig’s rough-and-tumble celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Deborah Crawford is a folklorist who lives in Emporia. Her article about Llanbadrig is published in the journal “E-Keltoi,” vol. 8, available over the Internet without subscription.
