One person was slightly injured in a crash early Monday in northeast Emporia.
Firefighter Jesse Taylor said the wreck occurred around 1:25 a.m. at East 12th Avenue and Burlingame Road. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office indicated the wreck actually happened on Interstate 35 at the Burlingame exit.
“It's hard to believe, but the driver only sustained minor injuries,” the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
An unidentified person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of the injuries. No other vehicles or people were involved.
Authorities have yet to release a statement on exactly what led to the crash. But the Sheriff's Office called it “a true testament that seatbelts do save lives.”
