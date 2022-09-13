Let's talk about a real “bogus election” which produced “bogus laws”.
They stuffed the ballots to the point that some towns had five times more votes than citizens who lived in the town.
The fact was that the total number of ballots that were cast for a critical issue of the time equaled double the number of citizens who could vote in the territory.
One whole group was force-ably kept from voting on this vital issue.
At one point a supporter of the bogus law that was produced by the bogus legislature that was formed via this trash election started a fight over the issue on the very floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bogus legislature formed a bogus Territorial Constitution that would go to the U.S. House to be voted on. As the fistfight progressed on the floor one Representative grabbed the hair of another man. At this point, the man's hairpiece was snatched from his head by the other man. It was then announced at this point that, “I have scalped the s.o.b”! This news spread all over the world concerning the brawl that broke out on the floor of the U. S House of Representatives.
This issue and the fight resulted in a split in the Democratic Party between those Southerners who supported slavery and Kansas coming into the Union as a slave-State and those Democrats that did not.
This split produced something totally new. A brand new brand of President who was from a brand new party. This was Pres. A. Lincoln, who won the election with only about 30% of the electorate. He was our first Pres. from the new brand of politicians known as the Republican Party.
I have a very clear point to make right now.
I regret not being open on this in the past. One would have to be blind to not clearly see voting fraud in the example that I give here. This is not true today at all. I could fill pages of reasons that culminate on the lack of evidence for any meaningful voter fraud in our last Presidential election. Evidence such as what I gave you that make voter fraud clearly evident does not exist for our last Presidential election.
In my decades of life, I can not recall once seeing a deadly protest rally after any of our elections by the Presidential candidate that lost. In addition, no such deadly coup has ever been held in our nation after an election.
Any public servant who swears on the Bible to protect and defend our Constitution and does such a thing should be called out on this very issue. Pres. Truman would call him out with another term that he often used for such dastardly behavior.
I feel that one of the problems during Sen. Joe McCarthy's terror reign was that citizens failed to call him out. One of my favorite Presidents (Truman) called it telling the “big lie” for the terrorist McCarthy. President Truman said that in the political world the more that “the big lie” is told, the more likely it is that people with buy into it
But rest easy because President Truman also said, “The ol country will survive no matter who takes a meat ax to it”. Ben Franklin said that the greatest promotion of any American public servant would be to return to the status of a citizen.
If you know who I am calling out right now and who I think violated his oath, feel free to mail him a copy of this with my name on it.
PS: Go to Lecompton, Kansas, and learn about the Kansas Bogus Election and its Bogus Territorial Constitution. They have some of the best museums there about our state's grand history that one can see!
