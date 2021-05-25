Emporia High students Moises Villegas, Ethan Lord and Taryn West were recognized by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as 2021 Kansas Governor’s Scholars.
According to a written release from the Office of the Governor, the award is given to the top academic 1% of Kansas high school seniors at both public and private schools.
“These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning. They’ve earned this honor, and I want to congratulate them on this achievement,” Kelly said in the release. “We also should recognize their families, teachers, and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals.”
In typical circumstances, Governor’s Scholars would be invited to attend an awards program with the governor in Topeka. However, this year they were honored in an on-demand virtual program, which can be found at kshsaa.org/public/videos/governorscholarsvirtualprogram.mp4.
The Governor’s Scholars also received a letter from the governor and a certificate to honor their achievements.
